Eminem‘s compilation album ‘Curtain Call: The Hits‘ has re-entered the Billboard 200 after previously falling just shy of a 10-year run on the chart.

‘Curtain Call: The Hits’ debuted at Number One in 2005 – selling approximately 441,000 copies in its first week – and remained on the chart for the next nine and a half years (496 weeks).

According to Billboard, the rapper’s compilation has now re-entered this week’s chart at Number 59.

The album already holds the record for the longest-running rap album in Billboard’s history, hitting 350 weeks in August 2017. As HipHopDX notes, however, the album is yet to beat Pink Floyd’s overall record of 741 weeks (14+ years) for the band’s 1973 classic ‘Dark Side of The Moon’. The album sat in the chart from 1973 to 1988.

‘Curtain Call: The Hits’ is a 13-track compilation of Slim Shady’s biggest hits from his first four major label albums: 1999’s ‘The Slim Shady LP’, 2000’s ‘The Marshal Mathers LP‘, 2002’s ‘The Eminem Show‘ and 2004’s ‘Encore‘. It also included four new recordings/songs: a live version of ‘Stan’ with Elton John, ‘Fack’, ‘When I’m Gone’, and ‘Shake That’ feat. Nate Dogg.

In other news, Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg recently shot down claims that the rapper was due to release new music to mark the 20th anniversary of Shady Records.

It came after designer Mike Saputo shared unused ‘Shady XX’ logos in September on his Instagram page which he said he was designing assets for in 2019. Saputo previously designed the album cover for ‘Shady XV’ – a compilation celebrating 15 years of Shady Records – in 2014.

Eminem’s last album was ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, which was released in January. Read the three-star NME review here.