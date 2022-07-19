Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers recalls “surreal” childhood experiences

Hailie Jade Mathers has reflected on the “surreal” childhood experiences she had growing up with her rap icon father, Eminem.

Launching her new podcast Just A Little Shady, Mathers spoke with her childhood best friend Brittany Ednie about how Eminem showed the girls round his tour bus or treated them to special days out.

“It’s so fun to look back…thinking back as an adult, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s so, so surreal,'” said Mathers. “And those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool.”‘

Ednie added: “‘I remember going on [the tour bus] and all our memories of being young were so cool and unique to look back at now. At the time, it felt so normal and not anything strange or different. We didn’t know any better.”

“That was so fun,” Hailie said. “I always like, think about that time. We went to Florida, my dad was working on something, and he set up for us to do, like, the limo and take it to Disney and we did the princess tea party, and he had the dresses waiting for us.

“And even then, at the time, we were so happy and so excited, but we didn’t get to appreciate that moment as much as now when we talk about it and think back on it.”

Earlier this month Eminem unveiled details of his second greatest hits collection, ‘Curtain Call 2’. The collection will be released on August 5 via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records.

The news comes soon after Eminem released ‘From the D 2 the LBC’ last month – a new single featuring Snoop Dogg.

That song is the lead single from ‘Curtain Call 2’, which is described in a press release as “a hits collection comprised of the inimitable Detroit MC’s creative output since the 2005 release of ‘Curtain Call: The Hits.’”

It continues: “‘Curtain Call 2’ will include music from all Eminem projects from ‘Relapse’ forward, including side-projects, guest appearances, film soundtrack songs, and of course selections from his solo albums.”