Eminem has celebrated his song ‘Lose Yourself’ hitting one billion streams on Spotify.

The rapper’s 2002 track was the lead single from the soundtrack to his semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile, which was also released in 2002.

‘Lose Yourself’, which gave Eminem his first US number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003, has now earned a significant streaming record to add to its already weighty list of accolades.

Eminem confirmed yesterday (February 24) that the song has now been streamed over one billion times on Spotify. The rapper hailed the achievement by sharing a clip to Twitter with the song’s closing line “you can do anything you set your mind to, man…” as the caption.

You can do anything you set your mind to, man… #LoseYourself is over 1 billion on @Spotify pic.twitter.com/KtSOzbJK8q — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 24, 2021

‘Lose Yourself’ is one of only a few songs that was released during the first decade of the 21st century (2000-2009) to have hit over one billion streams on Spotify.

The Killers’ debut single ‘Mr. Brightside’ and Jason Mraz‘s 2008 hit ‘I’m Yours’ have also surpassed the one billion mark, as has Eminem’s 2002 collaboration with Nate Dogg, ‘‘Till I Collapse’.

Last week Eminem shared a host of newly remastered music videos for the songs which supported his 2002 album ‘The Eminem Show’.

Following the release of the remastered ‘Without Me’ video back in November, the clips for ‘Cleanin’ Out My Closet’, ‘Sing For The Moment’, ‘White America’ and ‘Superman’ have now all been remastered as well.

Earlier this month fans began speculating that Eminem could be working with Rakim after DJ Premier posted a photo of the two rappers together on Instagram.