Emma Donovan and Alex Gow lead this weekend’s Delivered, Live lineup

Livestream festival Delivered, Live is returning with a new lineup of performers this weekend for its seventh consecutive instalment.

Participating in this weekend’s lineup are Benny Walker, Alex Gow (Oh Mercy) and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks. Comedians Tom Ballard and Sami Shah will also be performing live sets.

As always, festival mainstays Henry Wagons and Myf Warhurst will be hosting the event and moderating an expert panel, respectively.

Delivered, Live is free to watch on YouTube on Saturday May 16 from 7.30pm AEST, but audience members are encouraged to purchase tickets to the event. So far, more than $375,000 has been raised through ticket sales, which has been distributed to more than 155 musicians, plus comedians, crew members, agents, managers, backline companies and venues.

Each week, the performers on the lineup get to nominate the beneficiaries of the ticket sales. This coming weekend’s recipients will be Castlemaine venues Bridge Hotel and Theatre Royal, Fitzroy’s Uptown Jazz Cafe and industry workers Danny McKenna, Bek Duke and Cam Roberts.

Last weekend’s Delivered, Live lineup featured performances from Alex the Astronaut, Yergurl and Deborah Conway (with Willy Zygier).

In addition to the forthcoming Delivered, Live concert, the team behind the festival have put together another event, Recharge. Similar in structure to Delivered, Live, this event will also promote farming communities around Victoria. The lineup includes Tones and I, Missy Higgins, Pierce Brothers, The Jezabels, The Black Sorrows and Archie Roach, among others.