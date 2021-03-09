Emma Donovan and King Stingray to perform at The Gum Ball 2021

Emma Donovan and The Putbacks and King Stingray have been announced for The Gum Ball, which declared its return in 2021 today (March 9).

Organisers of the Hunter Valley festival – which is set to take place between April 16-18 – also revealed other artists on the cultural jamboree’s lineup. These include Harts, Cash Savage and The Last Drinks, Melody Pool, and The Beautiful Girls, among others. Find the full lineup below.

In January, Emma Donovan and The Putbacks were announced as finalists – alongside the likes of Tame Impala, Ziggy Ramo, Miiesha, Alice Ivy and more – for the 16th annual Australian Music Prize (AMP), an award which carried a cash prize of $20,000. The Avalanches ultimately took out the prize.

Hailing from Yirrkala, North-East Arnhem Land, King Stingray dropped their debut single ‘Hey Wanhaka’ last December. Blending surf-rock and funk with Indigenous melodies, the four-piece quickly followed up with ‘Get Me Out’ in January.

The 2020 edition of The Gum Ball was cancelled five weeks out from take-off at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dashville Presents, however, which organises The Gum Ball, was still able to run a series of reduced capacity Covid-safe events, including the party pen-style model at The Sky Ball, Dashville Nights and the Dashville New Year’s Eve concert series.

The Gum Ball 2021 lineup is (in alphabetical order):

The Barren Spinster

The Beautiful Girls

Buddy Dingo

Burger Joint

Cash Savage and The Last Drinks

Coda Chroma

Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird

Darren ‘D.C.’ Cross

Dashville Progressive Society

Dave Wells

Eagle Eye Jones

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Even

Harts Plays Hendrix

Johnston City

Jones the Cat

King Stingray

Lachlan X. Morris

Lost Ragas

Losty and Big Red Cap

Melody Pool

Murray Cook’s Soul Movers

Palomino

The Stained Daisies

Tori Forsyth

Young Gums Band