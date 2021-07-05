Emma Donovan and the Putbacks announce new album, ‘Under These Streets’

Soul-funk group Emma Donovan and the Putbacks have announced the release of a new album, ‘Under These Streets’.

The album will arrive on September 17 through Heavy Machinery, and follow on from the group’s 2020 album, ‘Crossover’, which earned a nomination for the Australian Music Prize.

“‘Out The Door’ reflects our return to the studio and realigning as a band coming out of some very dark and tormenting times. We literally ran out the door from lockdown and jumped deep into the studio,” Donovan said in a statement.

Advertisement

In addition to the album announcement, the band have released its lead single, the groove-heavy ‘Out The Door’.

Listen to the single below:

<a href="https://heavymachineryrecords.bandcamp.com/album/under-these-streets">Under These Streets by Emma Donovan & The Putbacks</a>

“When The Putbacks and I are in the studio, we jam, we write and there’s a lot of trust for me to play with lyrics and melody. This single shows our strength as a musical unit, our relationship and trust with one another, and marks my return to the Melbourne community,” Donovan said.

Emma Donovan and the Putbacks are gearing up to perform at the recently rescheduled Good Times Festival, with a lineup that also features Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald, Cash Savage and the Last Drinks and more.

The group recently made an appearance on ABC music series The Set, where they teamed up with Hiatus Kaiyote to cover Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’.

Advertisement

Emma Donovan and the Putback’s ‘Under These Streets’ tracklist:

1. ‘Out The Door’

2. ‘Nothing I Can Do’

3. ‘No Woman Left Behind’

4. ‘Home’

5. ‘Call Out’

6. ‘Take Some Time’

7. ‘Mountains Of Wind And Rainbows’

8. ‘Love Without Limit’