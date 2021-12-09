Emma Donovan and the Putbacks lead winners list at 2021 Music Victoria Awards

Emma Donovan and the Putbacks won multiple accolades at this year’s Music Victoria Awards, taking home the most gongs of any artist on the night.

The 17th iteration of the awards ceremony took place last night (December 9) at the Melbourne Recital Centre, hosted by presenter Myf Warhurst. Winners from 23 categories were announced during the event, with 16 of those voted by industry and seven voted by the public.

Emma Donovan and the Putbacks were the only act to take home multiple awards, winning three gongs in total. They cleaned up the industry category for Best Soul, Funk R&B or Gospel Act, as well as the publicly-voted Best Group and Best Album for ‘Crossover’.

They also performed at the ceremony, alongside Best Breakthrough Act winner Maple Glider and Best Musician recipient, Mindy Meng Wang.

Elsewhere, DRMNGNOW took home the award for Best Hip Hop Act, Alice Skye for Best Pop Act, Baker Boy for Best Regional/Outer Suburban Act, Charm Of Finches for Best Folk Act and Hiatus Kaiyote won Best Song for ‘Red Room’, lifted from their latest LP ‘Mood Valiant’.

Other winners included Amyl and The Sniffers for Best Live Act and Sampa The Great for Best Solo Artist, both of whom took home three and four gongs at last year’s awards, respectively. Eliza Hull won the inaugural Arts Access Victoria Amplify Award for Deaf and Disabled Acts, while Kylie Minogue and the late Pierre Baroni were inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame.

“From the artists on the mic to the off-stage army of producers, promoters, artist managers, technicians, venue operators and more – Victoria’s music industry is an absolute powerhouse of talent and has proved to be a pillar of strength over the past couple of years,” Danny Pearson, Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries, said in a statement.

“We’re proud to support Music Victoria and the vital work they do to support our local music scene.”

Find the full list of winners below, and rewatch the livestream here.

The 2021 Music Victoria Award Winners are:

Arts Access Victoria Amplify Award (for deaf and disabled acts)

Eliza Hull

Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent

Allara

Best Regional/Outer Suburban Act

Baker Boy

Best Blues Act

Dan Dinnen and Shorty

Best Country Act

The Weeping Willows

Best Electronic Act

Female Wizard

Best Experimental/Avant-garde Act

Candlesnuffer

Best Folk Act

Charm Of Finches

Best Heavy Act

Dr. Colossus

Best Hip Hop Act

DRMNGNOW

Best Intercultural Act

Ajak Kwai

Best Jaz Act

Andrea Kellar

Best Pop Act

Alice Skye

Best Reggae and Dancehall Act

JahWise Productions

Best Punk/Rock Act

CIVIC

Best Soul, Funk, R&B or Gospel Act

Emma Donovan and the Putbacks

PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS

Best Album

Emma Donovan and the Putbacks – ‘Crossover’

Best Group

Emma Donovan and the Putbacks

Best Song

Hiatus Kaiyote – ‘Red Room’

Best Solo Artist

Sampa The Great

Best Breakthrough Act

Maple Glider

Best Musician

Mindy Meng Wang

Best Live Act

Amyl and The Sniffers

HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES



Kylie Minogue

Pierre Baroni