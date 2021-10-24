Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, Mildlife announced for Melbourne’s FLOW Festival

Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, Mildlife and a number of other local artists have been announced for Melbourne’s FLOW Festival.

Taking place on November 27 at Footscray Community Arts, the day festival focuses on new movements in hip-hop, R&B, jazz and soul. The festival’s line-up also includes the likes of Kee’ahn, Dallas Woods, Brown Suga Princess and DJ Smilez.

Festival organisers have placed a strong focus on celebrating artists of colour and ensuring gender equality. Tickets for the festival are on sale now through Humanitix.

Advertisement

Emma Donovan and the Putbacks’ appearance at the festival comes shortly after the arrival of their latest album, ‘Under These Streets’, released as part of the Flash Forward arts program. NME gave the record four stars upon its release in September, labelling it “a consistently and sometimes subtly experimental record from the veteran singer and the funk/soul band”.

“Rather than settling for either vintage soul or a more contemporary sound, The Putbacks play like they’re outside of time, adapting familiar motifs from a comfortable remove.”

FLOW Festival first debuted in 2019 with a line-up of Digable Planets, Kaiit, Milan Ring, Agung Mango and The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra, among others. The event was unable to go ahead in 2020 due to the pandemic.