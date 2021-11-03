Emma Donovan, Tim Rogers and Kaiit announced for Melbourne Symphony Orchestra concert

Emma Donovan, Kaiit and You Am I’s Tim Rogers are among the artists teaming up with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for two comeback shows next month.

Titled ‘Performance of a Lifetime’ – named after the MSO’s vaccination campaign of the same name – the two concerts will be spread over 13-14 December at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

The line-up also includes Mo’Ju, Liz Stringer, The Cat Empire’s Felix Riebl and artists from the Australian Ballet, Melbourne Theatre Company and Victorian Opera, among others. The orchestra will also perform excerpts of theatrical productions currently underway or coming up in Melbourne, Frozen, Moulin Rouge!, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Phantom of the Opera.

“We haven’t done a concert to a live audience since July, it’s going to be a long time between drinks. It’s that shared experience that makes it special,” MSO conductor Ben Northey told The Age.

“We all feel the music at the same time with the audience, we feed off the energy from them and we give it back to them.”

Tickets for the shows go on sale November 8 through Ticketek, with hundreds of tickets will be reserved for pandemic frontline workers.

The Sidney Myer Music Bowl recently hosted the 4,000-person Play On Victoria concert, marking the return of major music events in the state. Amyl and the Sniffers, Baker Boy and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard were among the acts who performed.