Emma Russack and Lachlan Denton release new single ‘Authenticity’

Melbourne duo Emma Russack and Lachlan Denton have released a new single, the pensive yet sweet ‘Authenticity’.

A raw and sparse song, the track plays out as a minimal acoustic effort, relying on gradual layering and variance in texture to generate a thoughtful, yet saccharine mood.

Listen to the gentle lull of ‘Authenticity’ below:

The single is the third to be released from the pair’s forthcoming album, ‘Something Is Going to Change Tomorrow, Today. What Will You Do? What Will You Say?’, due out this Friday (October 8). It follows the release of singles ‘Done My Time’ and ‘POB’ in September and July respectively.

‘Something Is Going to Change Tomorrow, Today. What Will You Do? What Will You Say?’ marks the pair’s fourth collaborative offering, following on from 2019’s ‘Take the Reigns’.

Upon the release of ‘Done My Time’, the duo shared the new album has been recorded with Stefan Blair and Liam Parsons of Good Morning.

Outside of their work together, both artists are busy – with Snowy Band, Denton released the outfit’s second album, ‘Alternate Endings’, last month.

Meanwhile, Russack dropped a solo track, ‘Space and Time’, back in June.