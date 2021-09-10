Emma Russack and Lachlan Denton share new song ‘Done My Time’

Melbourne songwriters Emma Russack (of Snowy Band) and Lachlan Denton (of the Ocean Party, Pop Filter and more) have shared new collaborative single ‘Done My Time’.

The song is the second to be lifted from the duo’s forthcoming record ‘Something Is Going to Change Tomorrow, Today. What Will You Do? What Will You Say?’, which is set to arrive on October 8 via Spunk.

Penned by Russack, ‘Done My Time’ sees her sing over languorous guitar and piano chords about fleeing the rat race in search of a simpler existence. Denton provides backing vocals and Russack’s Snowy bandmates – Liam Halliwell and Dylan Young – contribute bass and drums respectively.

Listen to ‘Done My Time’ below:

“My family don’t live in Melbourne, they’re a 9-10 hour drive away. I miss them a lot and sometimes fantasise about moving back home,” says Russack, who moved to Melbourne in the 2000s after living in various parts of New South Wales.

“But the reality is that I’ve made a life for myself in Melbourne and it would be hard for me to get a job in my hometown.”

‘Something Is Going to Change Tomorrow, Today…’ marks Russack and Denton’s fourth collaborative studio album, following on from 2018’s ‘When It Ends’ and ‘Keep On Trying’ and 2019’s ‘Take the Reigns’.

The duo recorded the album with Stefan Blair and Liam Parsons of Good Morning. ‘Done My Time’ is the second track to be released from the album, after ‘POB’ in July.

Outside of their work as a duo, both Russack and Denton have stayed fairly busy recently. Snowy Band’s second album ‘Alternate Endings’ arrived last month, and Russack shared a solo single titled ‘Space and Time’ back in June.

Denton, meanwhile, released ‘Phone In’, a collaborative lo-fi album with Pop Filter bandmate Snowy (Liam Halliwell) back in May. Pop Filter released two albums last year, ‘Banksia’ and ‘Donkey Gully Road’.