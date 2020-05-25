Emma Swift to release album of reimagined Bob Dylan songs

Country artist Emma Swift has revealed her next album will be a compilation of reimagined Bob Dylan songs, titled ‘Blonde On The Tracks’.

The cover album was announced yesterday (May 24), which coincided with Dylan’s 79th birthday. Taking to socials, Swift said the compilation was “made with love and care in Nashville,” where she currently resides.

‘Blonde On The Tracks’ is produced by Patrick Sansone of Wilco, and will also feature Robyn Hitchcock, among other artists. Swift has said the album will consist of eight of her favourite songs from the legendary singer-songwriter, six of which were recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic and two that “emerged during lockdown.”

The first to be released is a cover of ‘I Contain Multitudes’, off Bob Dylan’s 2020 album of the same name. Take a listen below.

<a href="http://emmaswift.bandcamp.com/album/blonde-on-the-tracks">Blonde On The Tracks by Emma Swift</a>

‘Blonde On The Tracks’ will be out August 14. The album will not appear on streaming services, only being released on both black and orange vinyl, CD and digital download.

‘Blonde On The Tracks’ is a mash-up of Bob Dylan’s albums ‘Blonde On Blonde’ (1966) and ‘Blood On The Tracks’ (1975).

Emma Swift relocated from Sydney to Nashville in 2013, ahead of her ARIA nominated self-titled EP. She previously hosted Americana-centric show In The Pines on FBi Radio and Revelator on Double J.