Emma Swift drops cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Queen Jane Approximately’

Emma Swift shared her rendition of ‘Queen Jane Approximately’ by Bob Dylan yesterday (July 7). Dylan first released the song on his 1965 studio album, ‘High 61 Revisited’. Swift’s cover comes with a music video conceived by Hugh Hales-Tooke. Watch it below:

‘Queen Jane Approximately’ is the second song to be released from Swift’s forthcoming album of Bob Dylan covers, ‘Blonde on the Tracks’. Swift initially shared her version of Dylan’s ‘I Contain Multitudes’ in April.

The album, due out August 14 via Tiny Ghost Records, will also feature covers of ‘Going Going Gone’, ‘Simple Twist Of Fate’ and ‘The Man In Me’ among others.

In a press statement, Swift revealed that the “idea for the album came about during a long depressive phase.”

“I’ve never been a prolific writer, but this period was especially wordless,” she said.

“Sad, listless and desperate, I began singing Bob Dylan songs as a way to have something to wake up for.”

“Interpreting other people’s emotions is how I learned to sing and I’ve always enjoyed hearing Dylan’s songs from a female perspective. You can learn a lot about melody and feeling by the way a singer chooses to interpret someone else’s song.”

‘Blonde On The Tracks’, a reference to Dylan’s albums ‘Blonde On Blonde’ and ‘Blood On The Tracks’ will not be released onto streaming services. It is available for pre-order on Swift’s Bandcamp now. It will also be released on vinyl and as a CD.

Emma Swift burst onto the scene with her 2014 self-titled EP, which she recorded in Nashville. The EP was nominated for Best Country Album at the ARIA Awards.