Emma Swift to mark Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday with a national Australian tour

To mark Bob Dylan‘s 80th birthday, singer-songwriter Emma Swift has announced a national Australian tour, set to kick off this June.

The Nashville-based Melbournite will perform a series of five shows, playing songs from her Dylan tribute album ‘Blonde on the Tracks’, which dropped in August 2020, as well as other Dylan favourites from the folk singer’s 50-year catalogue. Full details are listed below.

With tickets for all shows going on sale at 12pm AEST on Thursday (April 22), this run of shows will mark the first time Swift has ever toured nationally with a full band.

Advertisement

According to a press release, Swift will perform alongside the likes of guitarists Darren Middleton (Powderfinger) and Kathleen Halloran (Kate Ceberano Band). JET‘s Mark Wilson and Louis Macklin will feature on bass and keys respectively, while Marty Brown of Clare Bowditch Band fame will join on drums.

“I am so, so thrilled to be returning to Australia to play songs from the ‘Blonde on the Tracks’ album live this year,” Swift said in a statement.

“The album has had an enormous amount of love and I can’t wait to come home and sing these songs, as well as a selection of classics and fun rarities from Dylan’s magnificent canon.”

Ahead of the release of ‘Blonde on the Tracks’ last year, Swift shared two covers of Bob Dylan tracks, beginning with ‘I Contain Multitudes’ on May 24 to coincide with Dylan’s 79th birthday, and following up with ‘Queen Jane Approximately’, released last July.

Emma Swift’s ‘Blonde on the Tracks’ Australian tour dates are:

JUNE

Thursday 17 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Saturday 19 – Wollongong, Anita’s Theatre

Sunday 20 – Sydney, City Recital Hall

Thursday 22 – Perth, Astor Theatre

Thursday 24 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall