Emma Volard releases new track ‘Femininity’

Content Warning: The following article contains discussion of sexual assault.

Melbourne neo-soul musician Emma Volard has shared her new track ‘Femininity’.

The song explores gender empowerment and provides a voice for those “struggling to find their own.” Volard established a group of female-identifying artists for the track, including Allysha Joy and Bumpy on backing vocals, and Elle Shimada on violin. Listen below:

Advertisement

Audio engineer Nick Herrera, whose credits include production for Hiatus Kaiyote’s Grammy-nominated album ‘Choose Your Weapon’, took on the task of mastering the track.

In describing the inspiration behind the single, Volard noted her experience as a female in the music industry.

“As females, realistically we have all been subject to comments and actions that have belittled, stigmatised and diminished our sense of womanhood and integrity,” she said in a statement. “In my case, this has seen me: being asked to ‘smile more’ and wear more ‘feminine clothes’ and asked ‘why don’t you wear makeup?’ and most recently being told by a male photographer that said, ‘I usually take photos of hot, skinny girls, so this is out of my comfort zone.’”

Volard also notes the relevance of ‘Femininity’ in respect to the recent campaign to call out sexual harassment and abuse from a Melbourne music photographer. Jaguar Jonze led the campaign, claiming that more than 130 victims had approached her with stories involving the male photographer. Jonze continues to encourage victims to share their story.

“In the wake of recent events regarding a predatory male photographer and the rampant exploitation of women in the music industry, women are experiencing a collective trauma for those who have been affected by hyper-sexualised and belittling comments and actions,” said Volard.

Advertisement

“It has become clear to me that many men in the industry are using their power to take advantage of women in vulnerable positions.

“In no circumstance is this okay, systemic sexism and ignorance is no longer an excuse…We need to support women and non-gender conforming people, but most importantly we need to support each other.”

Volard recently appeared on the lineup of Isol-Aid Festival, which is hosting another episode this Sunday 30 August featuring Didirri, Odette and more.