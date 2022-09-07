NewsMusic News

Emmy-winning music director wants to take Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl Halftime Show on tour

Adam Blackstone won an Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction for his work on the February performance

By Sam Moore
super bowl
Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg perform at the halftime show during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California (Picture: Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Adam Blackstone, the Emmy-winning music director who worked on Dr. Dre‘s Super Bowl Halftime Show, has said that he wants to take the star-studded performance on tour.

Dre headlined the performance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California back in February, in which he performed alongside Eminem, Snoop DoggKendrick LamarMary J. BligeAnderson .Paak and 50 Cent.

The Halftime Show sparked a surge in subsequent sales of Dre and Eminem’s albums, while Dre, Eminem and Snoop were all pictured in the studio together recently.

Advertisement

Speaking to Variety after he picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction for his work on the Halftime Show, Blackstone said that his vision for the performance was for it to be “a great music show”.

“It wasn’t about Black or white. It wasn’t about hip-hop versus pop music,” he said. “I pride myself on making that a great music show that will continue to show the legacy of each of those artists.”

Adam Blackstone,
Adam Blackstone, winner of the Outstanding Music Direction award for ‘The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, attends the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Blackstone added: “People can’t be mad at me saying, ‘You should have added that’. Mary could do 12 minutes by herself. So could Snoop and Dre. It was my job to curate a playlist, and you get your favourite artist for 90 seconds.”

Looking to the future, Blackstone said that he was now “calling out” Dre, Eminem, Snoop, Kendrick, Blige, .Paak and 50 Cent, adding: “Let’s take this on the road.”

Last month, Dre was pictured in the studio with Diddy – with the latter saying that the experience was a “dream come true”.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement