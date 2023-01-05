Empire of the Sun announce headline shows in Sydney and Brisbane

Empire of the Sun have now announced a pair of headline east coast shows to coincide with their appearance at Melbourne’s Now & Again festival in February.

Following their appearance at Now & Again on February 18 – where they will share a bill with the likes of Gang of Youths, Tones and I, Crooked Colours, Running Touch and Peach PRC – Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore will play a headline gig at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on February 22. They’ll wrap up the three-date run with a show at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on February 25.

The upcoming shows will mark Empire of the Sun’s first time performing in their home country since 2017. The duo’s last performances altogether took place in 2019, with their most recent gig taking place as part of that year’s Mad Cool Festival in Madrid.

Tickets for the upcoming shows go on sale next Tuesday (January 10), with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off a day earlier (January 9) from 1pm local time. Find them for Brisbane here, Sydney here and Melbourne here.

Empire of the Sun’s debut album ‘Walking on a Dream’ arrived in 2018, spawning hits like its title track, ‘We Are the People’ and ‘Half Mast’. Follow-up ‘Ice on the Dune’ arrived in 2013, with third album ‘Two Vines’ released in 2016.

Since then, both Steele and Littlemore have released music with other projects. In 2021, Steele teamed up with producer Jarrad Rogers as H3000, releasing their eponymous debut album. Last year, Steele released his debut solo album, a folktronica record titled ‘Listen to the Water’.

Littlemore, meanwhile, has remained a member of dance music trio PNAU. Though their last album together was 2017’s ‘Changa’, they’ve continued to be active. In 2021, they released the hit remix to Elton John and Dua Lipa‘s ‘Cold Heart’, which was one of Australia’s top-performing singles of 2022. Last year, they remixed Lizzo‘s ‘Special’ cut ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ and teamed up with Troye Sivan for the collaborative single ‘You Know What I Need’.

Littlemore also produced Holiday Sidewinder‘s 2021 album ‘Face of God’, which NME named one of the best Australian albums of the year. Littlemore has worked with Cloud Control’s Alister Wright with the project Vlossom.

In recent years, both Steele and Littlemore have hinted at a return for the band they formed together in Sydney back in 2007. In late 2021, Littlemore teased the duo’s comeback during an appearance on podcast The Plug with Neil Griffiths.

At the time, Littlemore said he hadn’t seen Steele “since COVID or a fair while prior to COVID”, noting that although Steele has “been doing other stuff” for the time being, there was “some really exciting music” in the pipeline for Empire of the Sun.

“I actually just found one of the lyrics the other day which we wrote in Japan,” Littlemore said continued. “It’s such an exciting record – it’s super sad but in that way that Luke makes you feel good about feeling sad; makes you feel good about feeling anything. He’s such an extraordinary artist.”

Empire of the Sun’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 18 – Melbourne, Now & Again Festival

Wednesday 22 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 25 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall