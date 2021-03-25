Empire of the Sun’s Luke Steele debuts new project H3000 with ‘July Heat’

Luke Steele, best known as one half of Empire of The Sun and The Sleepy Jackson, has started a new band with songwriter Jarrad Rogers called H3000.

The pair say the new project “seeks to tune the heart to a Year 3000 frequency where profound imagery and a melodic anchor challenge the listener to make a connection”.

H3000 have shared their debut single, ‘July Heat’, today (March 26). Steele’s voice is heavily auto-tuned, with Grimes-esque hyperpop production underneath.

It arrives with a visualiser featuring computer-generated versions of Steele and Rogers in grayscale space suits rendering in and out of definition – watch it below.

Steele gave a brief press statement on the genesis of the collaboration.

“It was the start of summer in California, which is always such a great time,” he said.

“We just connected. The band is about the heavens and what will be the issues of the heart in the year 3000.

“We started at one place and ended at another; you don’t really understand how you got there, but you know it was guided by something very special.”

Rogers is best known as a behind-the-scenes songwriter for pop stars like Charli XCX and Lana Del Rey, and sometimes goes by the moniker Mstr Rogers.

Last year, Nick Littlemore, the other half of Empire of the Sun, said he and Steele had done “quite a lot of work” on a forthcoming album. The last Empire of the Sun album, ‘Two Vines’, was released in 2016.