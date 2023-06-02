Empire State Bastard share brutal new single ‘Stutter’

Empire State Bastard have announced their newest single ‘Stutter’. Check it out below.

The band is the latest project from Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil and touring guitarist and former Oceansize musician Mike Vennart – who launched back in March with the debut single ‘Harvest’.

Enlisting Slayer and Testament drummer Dave Lombardo and Naomi Macleod of Bitch Falcon on bass, the band recently embarked on a sold-out headline tour across the UK and this week announced their debut album ‘Rivers Of Heresy’.

Now, the band have shared their second single, ‘Stutter’. Blisteringly heavy from start to finish, the track sees the four-piece channel inspiration from black metal bands including Mayhem and Bathory. Check it out below.

Announced earlier this week, ‘Rivers Of Heresy’ is set for release on September 1, and has been described as capturing a sound equivalent to “pure sonic annihilation”.

“I set about making the most fucking poisonous vile music I possibly could, just unabridged hatred in musical form,” Vennart said of the record, while Neil added: “Lyrically, it’s as misanthropic and nihilistic as I’ve ever written.”

The debut LP will feature 10 tracks, and opens with their lead single ‘Harvest’. Pre-order it here.

In the run up to the release — and following on from their recent UK tour — Empire State Bastard are also set to make numerous international festival appearances. These include UK sets at Download and ArcTanGent, as well as a slot at Glastonbury. Find a full list of upcoming performances below.

JUNE

9 – Download Festival, Donington Park

15 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

16 – Mash, Cambridge

18 – Hellfest, Clisson, France

21-25 – Earache Takeover, Glastonbury Festival



JULY

7 – 2000trees Festival, Gloucestershire

21 – Malakoff, Malakoffparken, Norway



AUGUST

2-5 – Wacken Open Air, Wacken, Germany

17 – ArcTanGent, Bristol



SEPTEMBER

15-17 – Riot Fest, Chicago, USA

Speaking to NME last month, the band’s frontman said that he and Vennart were looking to capture “going for extremity at all costs” with the new band, and hoping that the sound they capture would be “extremely weird”.

“Because we play together in Biffy, there’s no point in us doing another project that doesn’t feel miles apart,” he explained. “That’s a pet hate of mine, when people leave their full-time band to do another thing and it’s just a slightly different version of what they’re doing anyway. What’s the fucking point?”