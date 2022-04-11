Empress Of returns with dramatic new single ‘Save Me’

Empress Of has shared her first new music of 2022 – watch the video for new single ‘Save Me’ below.

The pop star – real name Lorely Rodriguez – last released a track in May of last year with ‘One Breath’, a song released as part of the Sound It Out campaign, which focuses on education around discussing mental health with young people.

Discussing the new track, Rodriguez said in a statement: “This is probably one of my favourite songs I have ever made.

Advertisement

I’ve never put live strings on a recording before, it was very emotional. There’s a sexual urgency. There’s a power play. I think it’s one of the sexiest songs I’ve made.”

Watch the song’s video, directed by Alexis Gómez, below.

Last October, Empress Of shared a new joint single with Amber Mark called ‘You’ve Got To Feel’. See the pair discuss the song’s creation and more for an edition of NME‘s Friends Like These video series below.

Advertisement

Prior to that, the singer – real name Lorely Rodriguez – released her third album ‘I’m Your Empress Of’. Giving the album a five-star review, NME wrote: “Rodriguez has turned heartbreak into a glorious 30 minutes of club-ready electro-smashes. ‘I’m Your Empress Of’ is nothing short of breathtaking.”

The review added: “Whilst her debut, 2015’s ‘Me’, and its follow-up, 2018’s ‘Us’, felt painstakingly planned, ’I’m Your Empress Of’ is more immediate. Lyrics aren’t flowery or overdone, and instead succinctly sum up the emotions Rodriguez was feeling when she wrote them.”