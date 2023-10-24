ENHYPEN add new dates to 2023-2024 ‘Fate’ world tour

K-pop boyband ENHYPEN have added new dates their 2023 and 2024 ‘Fate’ world tour, featuring seven shows across Asia.

Today (October 24), ENHYPEN announced seven new concerts across Asia as part of their ‘Fate’ world tour. In January 2024, the boyband will play two shows each in the cities of Taipei, Singapore and Macau, before wrapping up the Asia leg in New Clark City, Philippines in early-February.

The announcement comes just days after the K-pop boyband wrapped up their seven-date ‘Fate’ US tour, which featured shows in Texas, Los Angeles and more across October 2023.

ENHYPEN had first kicked off their world tour with a two-night concert at Seoul’s KSPO Dome in July. Thereafter, they played four shows in Japan, at the Kyocera Dome Osaka and Tokyo Dome for two nights each.

Ticketing details for ENHYPEN’s newly added ‘Fate’ world tour dates have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information and updates.

The dates for ENHYPEN’s ‘Fate’ world tour are:

JULY 2023

29 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome (FINISHED)

30 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome (FINISHED)

SEPTMEBER 2023

02 – Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome Osaka (FINISHED)

03 – Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome Osaka (FINISHED)

13 – Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome (FINISHED)

14 – Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome (FINISHED)

OCTOBER 2023

06 – Los Angeles, California, Dignity Health Sports Park (FINISHED)

10 – Glendale, California, Desert Diamond Arena (FINISHED)

13 – Houston, Texas, Toyota Center (FINISHED)

14 – Dallas, Texas, American Airlines Center (FINISHED)

18 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center (FINISHED)

19 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center (FINISHED)

22 – Chicago, Illinois, United Center (FINISHED)

JANUARY 2024

13 – Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena (NEW)

14 – Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena (NEW)

20 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium (NEW)

21 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium (NEW)

27 – Macau, China, Galaxy Arena (NEW)

28 – Macau, China, Galaxy Arena (NEW)

FEBURARY 2024

03 – New Clark City, Philippines, New Clark City Stadium (NEW)

News of ENHYPEN’s world tour had come just over a week after the boyband released their latest mini-album, ‘Dark Blood’, led by the title track ‘Bite Me’. The project is the follow up to their 2022 release ‘Manifesto: Day 1’, which featured the songs ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’ and ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’.

