ENHYPEN have announced details of their first comeback with the upcoming mini-album, ‘Border : Carnival’.

The seven-piece group debuted in November 2020 with the release of their first mini-album ‘Border : Day One’.

Earlier today (April 4), ENHYPEN confirmed that they will return with the record later this month and shared the intro track from it. ‘Intro : The Invitation’ opens with chanting vocals and creepy, droning chords before shifting into a psych-tinged pop song.

Advertisement

“Yeah, feel like I’m in paradise,” ENHYPEN sing, before member Jake says: “Purchasing pleasures in selling hours of dross, here in the land of rebel powers gloriously decorated. An invitation calls to us from the carnival of the dazzling night.”

As the track ends, he adds his own invitation: “Come inside the castle. Take everything.”

‘Border : Carnival’ will be released on April 26 via Belift Lab. Pre-orders for the record will begin tomorrow (April 5), with more details set to be announced via the band’s Weverse.

ENHYPEN are comprised of leader Jungwon, Heesung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-Ki. They were formed through the TV survival show I-LAND, which was broadcast last summer.

The group recently made their debut appearance at KCON:TACT. You can read the NME verdict on their performance – including their cover of Block B’s ‘Very Good’ – here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Belift Lab’s parent company Big Hit Entertainment recently rebranded as HYBE. It has also acquired Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings.

Braun, who manages the likes of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, will now sit on the board of HYBE.