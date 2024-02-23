Hear ENHYPEN cover One Direction’s ‘What Makes You Beautiful’

K-pop boyband ENHYPEN have surprised fans with a cover of One Direction‘s hit single ‘What Makes you Beautiful’.

ENHYPEN’s cover of ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ was released today (February 23), in collaboration with the South Korean television talk show The Seasons: Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet. The K-pop boyband’s rendition of One Direction’s debut song is largely faithful to the original, albeit shorter, skipping the second verse and chorus entirely.

“Baby, you light up my world like nobody else / The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed / But when you smile at the ground, it ain’t hard to tell / You don’t know, oh-oh, you don’t know you’re beautiful,” they sing on the chorus.

Advertisement

The K-pop boyband’s remake of ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ is reportedly one of several covers that will be released as part of a music collaboration project with The Seasons: Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet. Other artists who are expected to participate include Kim Min-suk of Melomance and girl group (G)I-DLE.

Earlier this month, ENHYPEN also released a cover of BTS’ breakout 2015 single ‘I Need U’ as part of Spotify Singles, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the streaming service’s ‘K-Pop ON!’ playlist. Other artists who will be releasing covers include STAYC and Shownu X Hyungwon.

Meanwhile, the boyband have also announced the dates for their 2024 ‘Fate Plus’ encore world tour, featuring shows in South Korea and the US. It will run from tomorrow (February 24) until early-May 2024.

In other K-pop news, LE SSERAFIM have dropped an English-language version of their latest single ‘Easy’, alongside ‘Sped Up’ and ‘Slowed + Reverb’ versions.