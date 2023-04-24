ENHYPEN drop teaser for new mini-album ‘Dark Blood’

ENHYPEN are set to make their return next month with the mini-album ‘Dark Blood’.

Over the weekend, the K-pop boyband released a cryptic teaser for their upcoming fourth mini-album ‘Dark Blood’. The black-and-white clip features eerie imagery coming together to form the words ‘Dark Blood’, set to a dramatic score.

ENHYPEN label Belift Lab has since confirmed in a statement on the fan community platform Weverse that ‘Dark Blood’ is set to be released on May 22. The company also announced that pre-orders for the album will start today (April 24).

‘Dark Blood’ will be the boyband’s first release of 2023, and will come nearly 10 months after their 2022 mini-album ‘Manifesto: Day 1’. That project featured the singles ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’ and ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’.

Last year, ENHYPEN also released ’Dimension : Answer’, which was a repackaged version of their October 2021 debut studio album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’. Notably, the re-released record spawned the viral TikTok hit ‘Polaroid Love’.

‘Polaroid Love’ would end up as the 16th most-streamed K-pop song on Spotify in 2022. Meanwhile, the boyband’s 2021 viral hit ‘Fever’ landed at number 40 on the same list.

NME also named ‘Polaroid Love’ as one of the best K-pop songs of 2022, with writer Carmen Chin saying: “This schmaltzy pop number unabashedly indulges in romanticising the ordinary.”

In November, ENHYPEN were also the only boyband awarded the Hot Rookie title at the inaugural THE-K Billboard Awards. They were joined by girl groups NewJeans, IVE and Kep1er.