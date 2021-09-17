ENHYPEN drop cinematic teaser for upcoming first studio album

ENHYPEN have released the first teaser for their upcoming full-length album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’.

On September 17 at Midnight KST, the K-pop boyband dropped a video titled ‘Intro : Whiteout’, which officially announcing their forthcoming return. At the same time, they also shared on fan community platform Weverse that their first studio album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’. will be released on October 12.

The cinematic new clip features shots of the sky, beach and ocean alongside a cryptic monologue by ENHYPEN member Jake. “My eyes are closed. No, they are open, but I can’t see. The piercing light so bright, I try to cover with the palms of my hands, but it’s no use,” he says.

The news comes just a day after their label Belift Lab announced that six of the group’s seven members have recovered from COVID-19. It also noted that all members are currently “resting with a clean bill of health”.

The company had also an update on Sunoo, who was the only ENHYPEN member to not have contracted the virus. “Sunoo also underwent re-testing in order to exit self-quarantine and was found to be negative,” noted the label.

‘DIMENSION : DILEMMA’ will be ENHYPEN’s second release of 2021, following their sophomore mini-album ‘Border : Carnival’ in April. That project received a glowing four-star review from NME‘s Rhian Daly, who said that the group continued to “propel themselves even further into the kaleidoscopic atmosphere of the carnival that is fame” with the mini-album.