ENHYPEN fan arrested for entering airport transit area to see the band

A fan of K-pop boyband ENHYPEN has been arrested for allegedly misusing a boarding pass to entering the transit area of Singapore’s Changi Airport in order to meet the band.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on January 22 after she allegedly misused a boarding pass in order to gain access to the airport’s transit area in an attempt to meet K-pop ENHYPEN, per local news outlet The Straits Times. The group were departing from Changi Airport after performing in Singapore on January 20 and 21, as part of their ongoing world tour.

Local police told The Straits Times that she was arrested in violation of Singapore’s Infrastructure Protection Act 2017, which bars people from entering protected places in the airport with no intention of leaving the country. Police investigations are reportedly still ongoing.

“As there will be concerts featuring international artistes and pop groups to be held in Singapore over the next few months, the police would like to remind members of the public that the transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as protected places,” the police added in its statement.

In other ENHYPEN news, the boyband recently announced stops and dates for their upcoming encore ‘Fate Plus’ world tour. Following two encore shows in South Korea later this month, the K-pop boyband will bring ‘Fate Plus’ to five cities in the US from April to May, includinh stops in California, Illinois, New York and more.

This comes after they recently wrapped their ‘Fate’ world tour, which saw the HYBE boy group perform in cities across Japan, North America and Asia from 2023 to 2024. Their last stop on the tour was in New Clark City, Philippines last week on February 3.

ENHYPEN are also slated to release a special cover song under Spotify Singles, as part of the streaming platform’s celebrations of its ‘K-Pop ON!’ playlist’s 10th anniversary.