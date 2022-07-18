ENHYPEN tease rebellious new music video for ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’

K-pop boyband ENHYPEN have surprised fans with a music video teaser for their B-side track ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’, from their recent mini-album ’Manifesto: Day 1’.

On July 18 at midnight KST, the boyband unveiled an intriguing new teaser clip for their upcoming ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’ music video. The full visual is due out on July 21 at midnight KST.

In the new clip, ENHYPEN lounge in a makeshift classroom atop a trailer truck, chatting and tossing paper airplanes. Eventually, member Jay rises from his seat and kicks the door open, hopping off the truck onto an abandoned construction site as the old-school hip-hop track begins to play.

‘ParadoXXX Invasion’ is taken from the septet’s third mini-album ‘Manifesto: Day 1’, which arrived earlier this month. The project, led by the title track ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’ included a total of six tracks, including ‘TFW (That Feeling When)’, ‘Shout Out’ and ‘Foreshadow’ as well as ‘Walk The Line’, a song they previewed in their trailer for the comeback.

In a four-star review of ‘Manifesto: Day 1’, NME‘s Tássia Assis wrote: “While ‘Manifesto: Day 1’ has pushed the group in directions that might raise some eyebrows, it also maintains key elements of their identity. Growing up is messy anyway, and ENHYPEN prefer to embrace it than to let it stunt their evolution.”

ENHYPEN will also be going on tour later this year in support of the new release. The septet’s ‘MANIFESTO’ world tour is set to kick-off with two dates in Seoul on September 17 and 18, before heading to North America in October.