ENHYPEN unveil charming teaser for upcoming ‘Tamed-Dashed’ MV

ENHYPEN have released a teaser for the music video of their forthcoming single ‘Tamed-Dashed’.

On October 8, the seven-member boyband shared a preview of the clip for their new track ‘Tamed-Dashed’, which drops next week. The forthcoming song will be the title track of ENHYPEN’s first full-length album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’, due out on October 12.

Similar to the group’s previously-released concept films, the teaser includes scenes of the members joyfully frolicking on the beach as well as a large field, soundtracked by an instrumental of the energetic new song.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Belift Lab uploaded a graphic revealing the tracklist of ENHYPEN’s upcoming eight-track record. Notably, ‘Dimension : Dilemma’ includes a collaboration with HYBE labels senior Yeonjun of TXT on a song titled ‘Blockbuster’. The record will also include the previously released intro track ‘Intro : Whiteout’, as well as an interlude track.

Last month, Stone Music Entertainment and Genie Music, the distributors for the boyband’s forthcoming record, revealed to Newsen that ‘Dimension : Dilemma’ had surpassed half a million pre-orders just one week after the album was officially announced.

‘Dimension : Dilemma’ will be ENHYPEN’s second release of 2021, following their sophomore mini-album ‘Border : Carnival’ in April. That project received a glowing four-star review from NME‘s Rhian Daly, who said that the group continued to “propel themselves even further into the kaleidoscopic atmosphere of the carnival that is fame” with the mini-album.