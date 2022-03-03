Enmore Theatre floor collapses during Genesis Owusu gig

The floor at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre in Newtown has collapsed during the sold-out first stop of Genesis Owusu‘s Australian tour, causing the audience to be evacuated and the show to be cancelled shortly after Owusu’s set began.

Last night (March 3), Owusu was midway through the second song of his performance, ‘The Other Black Dog’, when attendees began noticing that a large section of the floor had sunk, with the venue’s carpeting covering it. This prompted Owusu to stop the set, with patrons evacuated and the show coming to a halt. No injuries were reported.

“There’s a real big drop after that, so this is actually really dangerous. We’re going to have to reschedule the show, because this is like a four metre drop,” Owusu said when addressing the crowd. “I love you all, you guys have been amazing. This is really shit.”

Advertisement

University of Sydney student newspaper Honi Soit captured footage showing some of the damage. See that, and other images from the show, below:

BREAKING: The floor of the Enmore Theatre has just collapsed. No injuries reported, the event occured just two songs into tonight's Genesis Owusu gig. pic.twitter.com/14TrjoC0zH — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) March 3, 2022

Wow. @genesisowusu crowd has broken the floor at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney. The floor has sunk in the middle of the mosh. Show rescheduled, no one hurt expect a lot of hearts desperate to see this rising star perform pic.twitter.com/UuYNDogfjP — Emily Ritchie (@emritchiewrites) March 3, 2022

Well tonight’s @genesisowusu show certainly took a turn as the floor of the Enmore caved in 2 songs in. Extremely on brand with 2022 so far. pic.twitter.com/IIFah3N7Lz — Katie Rynne (@katierynne) March 3, 2022

that floor is meant to slope upwards pic.twitter.com/TmIo0JtlNv — Georgia Griffiths (@georgiajgriff) March 3, 2022

Owusu responded succinctly, writing on his Instagram Story: “LMAO WTF. Love u all see u soon.” It has not yet been announced when the rescheduled show will take place.

Advertisement

It’s unclear at this stage the extent of the damage to the Enmore Theatre’s floor or how long it will take to repair. A Young Franco show was scheduled to take place at the venue tonight, with Allday, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and The Whitlams all booked to perform in the coming week. The 2500-capacity venue, built in 1908, has undergone multiple refurbishments over the year, most recently in 2020 and 2021.

The incident took place the same day that Genesis Owusu was awarded the $30,000 Australian Music Prize for debut album ‘Smiling with No Teeth’, beating the likes of Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, Hiatus Kaiyote, King Gizzard, Baker Boy and Amyl and the Sniffers.

Owusu’s Australian tour continues tonight in Adelaide with a show as part of Adelaide festival, before wrapping up with stops in Brisbane and Melbourne next weekend.

NME has reached out to Century Venues, who own the Enmore Theatre, for comment.