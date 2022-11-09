Listen to ENOLA’s new single ‘Metal Body’

Melbourne artist Ruby Marshall (aka ENOLA) has shared new single ‘Metal Body’, a moody, lacerating post-punk burner that takes aim at the limitations and deficiencies of the healthcare system.

“‘Metal Body’ explores our failing healthcare systems and entities, my own experiences in witnessing loved ones fall victim to these failures, and in turn feeling my own frustration of bearing witness to such,” Marshall explains in a statement about the song.

Anchored by rumbling, fuzzed-out bass, crystalline guitars and muscular drumming, Marshall says they “leant into 90s grunge and shoegaze” influences for the sonic direction of ‘Metal Body’, citing the likes of Sonic Youth, My Bloody Valentine and Pixies. Listen below:

Marshall released their first project as ENOLA – a self-titled EP – in 2019 and have performed a string of live appearances since. ‘Metal Body’ arrives via Australian label Our Golden Friend as well as US label Fire Talk.

“Whatever it is, I want to do it honestly. I don’t want to hide,” Marshall shared in a statement about their creative process. “You can’t connect when you’re not willing to be ugly and sweaty, I try to let go of any of that.”

‘Metal Body’ marks Marshall’s second single for the year, following ‘Strange Comfort’ back in August. Per a press release, their debut album as ENOLA is set to arrive in 2023.