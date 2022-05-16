Enter Shikari announce 2022 Australian tour with Creeper and Windwaker

Enter Shikari have announced their return to Australian stages, slating a four-date run along the east coast for this November.

They’ll kick things off in Melbourne on Friday November 11, taking to the illustrious Forum theatre. They’ll hit Sydney the following night (November 12) for a show at the UNSW Roundhouse, where they previously played in 2010, 2012 and 2015. Brisbane fans will be seen to next, their show going down at the Eaton’s Hill Hotel on Sunday November 13, before the tour wraps up at The Gov in Adelaide on Tuesday November 15.

Joining the band for all four shows will be Southampton goth-rockers Creeper – making their Australian debut off the back of last year’s ‘American Noir’ EP – as well as local metalcore outfit Windwaker, whose debut album, ‘Love Language’, landed earlier this month. Tickets for the run go on sale at 9am local time this Friday (May 20), with a presale starting two days earlier (Wednesday May 18). Find all the details here.

The tour marks Enter Shikari’s first time Down Under since 2019 when they played ay Good Things festival. Since then, they’ve released their sixth studio album, ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’, the book A Treatise On Possibility, and the live albums ‘Moratorium (Broadcasts From The Interruption)’ and ‘The Last Spark’.

“Australia was the last tour we did before the pandemic started, so shows have remained fresh in my memory throughout these difficult last few years,” frontman Rou Reynolds said in a statement. “When our tours were constantly being cancelled and the band fell dormant, it was that mad run that gave me comfort – knowing that we went out on a high. To now finally have the chance to return and build on what those shows started is exciting me no end.”

The band are currently hard at work on their next full-length effort, which they’ve been taking fans behind the scenes on in a series of TikTok videos. They’re recording it as a fully DIY effort, having temporarily relocated to a farm in the English countryside. The farm – which they’ve turned into a makeshift studio, going so far as to make an old barn their “drum grotto” – is completely off-grid, too, powered by solar energy and heated solely by fire.

Enter Shikari’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 11 – Melbourne, The Forum

Saturday 12 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse

Sunday 13 – Brisbane, Eaton’s Hill Hotel

Tuesday 15 – Adelaide, The Gov