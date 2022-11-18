Enter Shikari release collaborative single with Cody Frost, ‘Bull’

Enter Shikari have shared a new single called ‘Bull’ – you can listen to it below.

The song features Cody Frost and marks the band’s second collaboration of the year, following on from this summer’s ‘The Void Stares Back’ with Wargasm.

“We’ve known Cody for years and years now, and consider them a real part of the inner Shikari family,” explained frontman Rou Reynolds. “We’ve always known they were a wonderful talent and it’s been great to see them begin to ascend and find their voice.”

Advertisement

Reynolds went on to say that he “immediately” thought of Frost when he was writing the chorus for ‘Bull’, and praised the singer’s “incredible dynamic ability” and “enormous power”.

As for the meaning behind the track, Reynolds said: “Some people seem to crop up in your life, do immense damage to it, and then scuttle off again unscathed and unfazed. Whether it’s harassers or bullies, social media trolls, or ill-considered romantic partners, this song is about those who damage your mental health, your self-esteem, and even your very identity.”

Frost added: “I’d been through a hard break-up and lost everything, so when Rory [Clewlow, guitarist] messaged me asking if I wanted to be on a Shikari track, I lost my mind! I’ve been a huge fan of Enter Shikari since I was 15, I even have my favourite track title tattooed on my palms.

“When I got the news I sat in my room for hours and the lyrics just poured out, I went into the studio with Dan [Weller], who has worked with me on my own music and some of Shikari’s too, to lay down the vocals while the band listened!”

They concluded: “Filming the video was a dream, my favourite musicians serving me pies!!! It was surreal, and the concept was so fun I just know that Shikari fans are gonna dig it.” Tune in above.

Advertisement

Enter Shikari’s sixth and latest studio album, ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’, came out in April 2020. ‘The Void Stares Back’ was said to usher in “a new beginning” for Reynolds and co, but the group are yet to announce their next record.

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival 2022, Reynolds gave an update on new Enter Shikari music.

“We’ve been writing all summer, just trying to get things done and sort out a schedule on how we’re going to move forward, but [‘The Void…’] is the first new track for a good few years,” he explained.

“I couldn’t write over the lockdown at all, so this is the first offering since that whole period.”

Back in September, Rou Reynolds joined forces with You Me At Six on their song ‘No Future? Yeah Right’.