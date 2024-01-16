Enter Shikari team up with Fever 333’s Jason Butler for new single ‘Losing My Grip’

Enter Shikari and Fever 333 lead singer Jason Butler have today (January 16) shared a new collaboration – listen to ‘Losing My Grip’ below.

‘Losing My Grip’ marks the first new music from Enter Shikari in 2024 ahead of the start of their UK tour next month. Fever-333 will also be supporting the band on the upcoming run of dates.

Talking about their new single, lead singer and producer Rou Reynolds explained: “We’ve known [Fever 333 lead singer] Jason for years now and have toured much of the world together. I think we always thought that it’d be great to collaborate on something when the right opportunity surfaced.



“This track certainly felt right. It required a thoughtful intensity, which Jason provides effortlessly in whatever he sets his mind to. We can’t wait to take Fever 333 out on our UK and Europe tour, it’s been too long since we shared a stage together.



“‘Losing My Grip’ oscillates between two of our favourite and foundational genre influences; drum and bass and hardcore punk. Lyrically, it’s about the immense power that our species now wields, and the pressure and weight that that adds to our lives. We’re the only species capable of destroying itself (and all others) completely and, increasingly, it appears as though we’re only too willing.

“Losing My Grip is about the fight to stay sane whilst living in a deeply and dangerously flawed system.”

You can listen to the song here:

Fever 333 lead singer Butler added: “I’ve always been a fan of Enter Shikari. Yes, them as a band, but moreover, them as people. Yes, what they do, but even more so how they do it. They are an entity in their own lane and I’m honoured to have had an opportunity to swerve in it for a second and very excited to be rockin’ with them on this upcoming tour.”

The full dates for the band’s tour can be found below. Tickets are available here and £1 from each ticket sale will be donated to the Music Venue Trust — which supports grassroots venues in each city the band will be touring through. The idea was spurred by the band’s incentive to give back to the local venues which continue to support them throughout their careers.

“Grassroots music venues in the UK are under existential threat. Every time we lose another one we lose a vital part of our culture,” explained frontman Reynolds last year.

“Bigger venues that benefit from the productive pipeline that grassroots venues provide need to support these smaller venues, as do the artists that have come up through them. Enter Shikari stands with Music Venue Trust in their efforts to bring more solidity and community to our brilliant UK live music scene.”

The tour will celebrate the release of their latest album, ‘A Kiss For The Whole World’, which marked their first UK Number One.

See the full dates here:

FEBRUARY

9 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

10 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK

12 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh, UK

14 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

15 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

16 – International Arena, Cardiff, UK

17 – OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

In a four-star review of their latest LP, NME praised the rock band for conveying a message of positivity, that fits perfectly into the ongoing climate of the UK living situations. “Their message is as potent as ever as is the conviction,” it read.

“Amid the bleakness of cost-of-living-crisis Britain, the shot of joy it provides is a welcome tonic, particularly from unexpected quarters. Shikari have already mastered the feeling of the world retreating on their last record; this time, they’re positioning joy as an act of resistance.”