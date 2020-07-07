Entertainment venues to close as Melbourne re-enters lockdown

Melbourne music venues, galleries, museums and other cultural businesses will be forced to close again as the city prepares to return to stage three lockdown due to a surge in active COVID-19 cases.

In a press conference this afternoon, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the Melbourne metropolitan area and the Shire of Mitchell will revert to a stage three lockdown for six weeks from midnight tomorrow (July 8). Affected residents will only be permitted to leave their homes for essential shopping, exercise, caregiving, study and work.

Restaurants and cafes will only be able to offer takeaway, while entertainment and cultural venues will close entirely. Visitors will not be permitted to visit other households.

“I know just how tough this will be for these businesses and for their workers. I promise, we’ll have more to say shortly about support to help get you through,” Andrews said in a statement.

“I also understand six weeks might feel like an eternity. But it’s the time our health experts tell us they need to really get on top of this thing.”

And here's a full list of the changes across the state: pic.twitter.com/WHIFI6Dfwj — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) July 7, 2020

Currently, cultural businesses are permitted to host 20 patrons at any given time. This number was expected to increase to 50 patrons from June 22, however the surge in active cases put a stop to this from going ahead.

The arts and recreation sector has been one of the most affected areas of the economy nationwide since the onset of the lockdown. At one point, less than half of arts and recreation businesses reported they were operating. Additionally, recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics found one in three employees in the sector had lost their jobs between February and May.