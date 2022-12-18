Entertainment world reacts as Argentina beat France to win the 2022 World Cup

Argentina have beaten France to win the 2022 World Cup, after the game went to penalties – here’s how the entertainment world reacted.

Argentina were winning for a majority of the game, after Lionel Messi scored in the 23rd minute followed by a goal from his teammate Angel Di Maria in the 36th minute. However, France’s Mbappé scored two goals in 90 seconds to force the match into extra time.

Argentina once again took the lead in the 108th minute with a Lionel Messi goal but Mbappé equalised ten-minutes later, making him only the second ever player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. The match, which took place at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, ended in a penalty shootout that Argentina ultimately won.

Hugh Jackman called it a “sensational tournament with herculean efforts by both teams” while Architects’ Sam Carter said: “What a truly unbelievable game of football! Best final I’ve ever seen. Congratulations Argentina.”

“Can’t believe I just watched a 10 year debate end in a few minutes,” said Dave, referring to the ongoing debate about who is a better striker, Messi or Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Argentina’s win might also sees the end of the “Drake Curse”, depending on the wording of the bet. The rapper has a longstanding history of backing the wrong team in high-profile sporting events but earlier today (December 18) he shared a $1million (£823,500) bet on Argentina winning the World Cup.

See a range of reactions to the 2022 World Cup Final below.

No matter which side you were on;

we just witness 2 of the greatest players of all time, Mbappe and Messi, score 5 out of 6 goals in one of the best World Cup final games ever.

Incredible. 🤯 — Zedd (@Zedd) December 18, 2022

Many congratulations to Mbappe, whatever happens. I've had a great run! — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) December 18, 2022

24,400 tweets per second for France’s goal, highest ever for World Cup! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Felicidades Argentina!!!❤️❤️❤️🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼 — Flea (@flea333) December 18, 2022

Lionel Messi ❤️ 🇦🇷 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) December 18, 2022

Took some mushrooms and watched Messi win the world Cup, also I made best mates with someone I already can't remember. What a day x — Bill Ryder Jones (@BRyderJones) December 18, 2022

Messi Messi Messi — marshmello (@marshmello) December 18, 2022

Wow #ArgentinaVsFrance what a match! Feel sad for France but proud for #Messi𓃵 — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) December 18, 2022

Ive never watched soccer before but this shit LIT — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 18, 2022

I’m sorry but I can’t get behind France. My grandad was at the battle of Hastings and he came back a shell of a man and that is something I will NEVER forgive. And if that offends the PC brigade then so be it. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) December 18, 2022

Just looking at President Macron consoling Kylian Mbappe and trying to imagine Rishi Sunak doing the same to Harry Kane. — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) December 18, 2022

Incredible game by France 🇫🇷 Mbappe is a phenom. One of the best World Cup finals in history ⚽️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 18, 2022

English people saying "thank god argentina won, i hate the fucking french." fuck england on behalf of france and argentina. fucking bellends. IT'S A GOD DAMN GAME. you should treat your lives like it mattered, fuck football. — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) December 18, 2022

For mbappe to score that kinda goal ima World Cup final is just disgusting — One (@HeadieOne) December 18, 2022

Congratulations to all of Argentina, my second home for this World Cup 🇦🇷⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SiAbSbckqH — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) December 18, 2022

The 2022 World Cup kicked off last month but has been plagued by criticisms of corruption, while Qatar’s views on homosexuality and the alleged deaths of thousands of migrant workers has also caused a backlash.

In the run-up to the tournament beginning, Dua Lipa denied rumours that she was to perform at the opening ceremony and called on Qatar to “fulfil all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup,” while Rod Stewart revealed that he also turned down the opportunity to be a part of the celebrations for moral reasons.

Comedian Joe Lycett threatened to shred £10,000 if Beckham didn’t pull out of his lucrative contract as an ambassador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. When the former England footballer didn’t respond, Lycett appeared to destroy the money in a subsequent livestream. However, he later revealed the destroyed money was actually fake, with the £10,000 instead donated to LGBTQ+ charities before he even proposed the ultimatum.

Meanwhile Morgan Freeman was heavily criticised for helping to officially launch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Earlier in the tournament, it was announced that England and Wales would no longer wear ‘OneLove’ armbands during matches, which were designed as a gesture to support LGBT+ rights, but has now seen teams threatened with sanctions by FIFA for wearing them. At their match with Japan, the German team protested by wearing rainbows on their boots and training kit and covering their mouths in a team photo.