Entombed A.D. frontman LG Petrov dies after incurable cancer diagnosis

Lars-Göran Petrov, the frontman of Swedish death metal band Entombed A.D., has died less than a year after he was diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Petrov, known as LG, told fans last year that doctors were trying to “control” his bile duct cancer with chemotherapy but confirmed that he had received an incurable diagnosis.

His bandmates have now confirmed his passing in an emotional statement posted to social media. “We are devastated to announce that our beloved friend Lars-Göran Petrov has left us,” they wrote.

“Our brother, leader, vocalist, our Chief Rebel Angel went on another ride last night. It’s with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that Lars-Göran Petrov has left us. He was (is!!!) an incredible friend, and a person that has touched so many people. He has changed so many lives with his voice, his music, his character and his unique personality.

“LG’s smile is something that we will carry forever in our hearts. When asked in an interview what he would like to have written on his grave and what about his legacy, he said: ​’I will never die, it will never die.’ And you didn’t. You will live forever inour hearts. ⁣⁣⁣⁣R.I.P. LG Petrov.”

Petrov first won acclaim as the frontman of Entombed, with who he recorded eight studio albums, before forming Entombed A.D in the wake of the band’s 2014 break-up.

Paying tribute, one fan wrote: “My condolences to his relatives! This sucks heavily! The voice of old school Swedish Death Metal has silenced forever! RIP!”