Epik High announce new album ‘Strawberry’ dropping February

Epik High have announced the title and release date of their forthcoming new album.
The hip-hop trio took to Twitter earlier today (January 18) to confirm their new record will be called ‘Strawberry’ and it will be released on February 1 at 6pm KST (9am GMT).
The band also shared artwork for the record, which you can view below and they have added an extra date to their forthcoming UK/European tour at the MIK Festival in Paris on February 18.
It comes after frontman Tablo confirmed that a new album was on the way last week.
🍓 Epik High's new album <Strawberry>
Global release: 2023.02.01 6pm KST (1am PST)
RT, ❤️ & comment to win a signed CD pic.twitter.com/n4ap3Vtxwh
— tablo (@blobyblo) January 18, 2023
“Epik High is working on a new album,” Tablo wrote in English at the time, alongside a Korean translation. “[Talk to you soon].”
Tablo’s announcement comes a little under a year since the trio dropped their last record, the 12-track studio album ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’ in February 2022. It was led by title track ‘Gray So Gray’, which reunited them with Younha, and included two singles initially released in 2021: ‘Face ID’ and ‘Rain Song’.
In a five-star review of the album, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote at the tim: “A light in the darkness and a beautifully encouraging portrait of the very essence of life, it’s an album that should be remembered for a long time to come.”
In the meantime, Epik High’s upcoming UK, Europe and North American ‘All Time High’ tour will kick off in Manchester on February 6, followed by several concerts elsewhere in the UK and Europe Late February will take the band across the US and Canada.
View the full list of stops and the new date in Paris below.
FEBRUARY
6 – Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz Manchester
7 – Brussels, Belgium, La Madeline
9 – Copenhagen, Denmark, The Falkoner Center
12 – London, Troxy
13 – Munich, Backstage Werk
15 – Frankfurt, Zoom
18 – Paris, MIK Festival
26 – San Diego, California, Observatory North Park
27 – Tucson, Arizona, Rialto Theatre
MARCH
2 – San Antonio, Texas, Tech Port Center Arena
5 – Dallas, Texas, The Factory in Deep Ellum
6 – Houston, Texas, Warehouse Live
8 – Orlando, Florida, Hard Rock Live
9 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Revolution Live
11 – Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Roxy
13 – Washington D.C., Warner Theatre
15 – Sayreville, New Jersey, Starland Ballroom
16 – New York City, New York, Hammerstein Ballroom
18 – Boston, Massachusetts, Roadrunner
19 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The Fillmore
21 – Montreal, Quebec, MTELUS
23 – Toronto, Ontario, HISTORY
24 – Detroit, Michigan, St. Andrew’s Hall
26 – Chicago, Illinois, Radius
28 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Fillmore
30 – St. Louis, Missouri, The Pageant
APRIL
1 – Denver, Colorado, Ogden Theatre
2 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Rockwell at The Complex
4 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
5 – Seattle, Washington, Showbox SoDo
6 – Portland Oregon – Crystal Ballroom
8 – Oakland, California, Fox Theater
9 – Sacramento, California, Hard Rock Live
11 – Los Angeles, California, The Shrine Expo Hall
14 – Las Vegas, Nevada, The Chelsea