Epik High say they’ll release new album before Coachella appearance

South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High will are set to release a new studio album before their upcoming appearance at Coachella.

Earlier this week, Coachella announced that the K-hip-hop group would be part of the festival’s comeback lineup. Epik High – which comprises Tablo, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz – will be performing on Coachella 2022’s two Friday dates, both of which will also mark the final dates in Epik High’s previously announced North American tour.

“Coachella added to Epik High’s North America Tour? Dream came true,” said the trio in a statement, per Rolling Stone. “The last two years were tough for everyone, so we’re gonna go 1,000% to make the crowd forget the world and enjoy themselves.”

Shortly after the announcement was made, frontman Tablo also took to Twitter to share that the act are planning to drop their next studio album before to their Coachella appearance. “New full album dropping before Coachella,” he wrote in both Korean and English.

코첼라 전에 새로운 정규. New full album dropping before Coachella.#EpikHighIsHere下 — tablo (@blobyblo) January 13, 2022

If all goes according to plan, the highly anticipated ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part Two’ should arrive in the coming months, although its exact release date has yet to be officially revealed. Last year, the group released two singles, ‘Rain Song’ and ‘Face ID’, which might be included in the forthcoming record.

‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part Two’ will act as the follow-up to last year’s ‘Epik High Is Here 上, Part One’, the first half of their 10th studio album. That project had featured collaborations with South Korean R&B and hip-hop acts, including CL and Zico on the hit song ‘Rosario’, Heize on ‘Based On The True Story’ and B.I on ‘Acceptance Speech’.

Kanye West (officially billed as Ye, his legal name), Billie Eilish and Harry Styles are set to headline the Coachella’s return. Swedish House Mafia will also make their return at the festival.