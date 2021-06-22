Epik High announce new single ‘Rain Song’, due out next week

South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High are set to release a brand-new single later this month.

At midnight KST today (June 22), leader Tablo announced that the group will be dropped a new track called ‘Rain Song’, alongside a colourful teaser image for the track. The song is to arrive June 29 and will feature an as-yet-unnamed guest artist.

In the tweet, Tablo also described the upcoming release as the group’s “the first official single release of our careers”. More details about the song are expected to be released in the coming days.

🌧 Epik High – 비 오는 날 듣기 좋은 노래 (Rain Song) ft. ?

2021. 6. 29. (화) 6:00pm KST 데뷔 이후 처음으로 내는 공식 싱글. The first official single release of our careers.#비오는날듣기좋은노래 #RainSong #🌧 #에픽하이 #EpikHigh #안전할정도만비가오길바랍니다 pic.twitter.com/uayxbjyHQ8 — 에픽하이 타블로 | Tablo of Epik High (@blobyblo) June 21, 2021

Earlier this year, Epik High released ‘Epik High Is Here 上, Part 1’, the first half of their 10th studio album. The project featured collaborations with South Korean R&B and hip-hop acts, including CL and Zico on the hit song ‘Rosario’, Heize on ‘Based On The True Story’ and B.I on ‘Acceptance Speech’.

Notably, ‘Roasio’ was included on NME‘s list of the 15 best K-pop songs of 2021 so far. In her write-up, NME‘s Mariel Abanes called it a track that “emit[s] so much power”, and noted that “from the very beginning, [its] sultry instrumentals and intoxicating opening draw listeners in”.

Aside from new music, Epik High are also gearing up for an online concert called ‘Forest 2021’, which will be held on June 26 at 7pm KST and streamed exclusively on TikTok. The performance will include a special appearance from South Korean singer-songwriter Ha Dong Qn and a live band performing alongside the trio.