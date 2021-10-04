Episode of Dave Grohl reading children’s story based on The Beatles’ ‘Octopus’s Garden’ to air

Dave Grohl will read a tale based on The Beatles’ ‘Octopus’s Garden’ to children this week for a new episode of CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories.

The Foo Fighters frontman will read the story, which is written by Ringo Starr and features pictures by Ben Cort, at 6.50pm BST this Friday (October 8) on the CBeebies channel.

Grohl is the latest high profile star to contribute to the series, which has seen Dolly Parton, Sir Elton John, Robbie Williams and Mark Ronson read stories aloud. Actors including Tom Hardy, Felicity Jones, Tom Hiddleston and Orlando Bloom have also narrated in the past.

Advertisement

Per press material, the story that Grohl will read “follows five children on a magical journey through the Octopus’s garden. The playful Octopus takes them on a wondrous underwater adventure, riding on the backs of turtles, playing pirates in a sunken city and sheltering from a storm in the octopus’s cave”.

Fancy a bedtime story from @foofighters' Dave Grohl? 📖 🐙#CBeebiesBedtimeStories — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) October 4, 2021

It’s based on the lyrics of ‘Octopus’s Garden’, a 1969 cut from The Beatles’ album Abbey Road’. Drummer Starr wrote the song and sang lead vocals.

Grohl’s reading on Friday is the first of two stories he has recorded for the pre-school channel.

He said: “As a proud father of three, I’ve always enjoyed reading stories to my children. It was a pleasure to read these stories for CBeebies” [via BBC].

In other news, Grohl has recalled the time that Paul McCartney gave his daughter her very first piano lesson.

Advertisement

Speaking in a new interview, the musician – who is currently promoting his upcoming memoir The Storyteller which is out tomorrow (October 5) – revealed that the Beatle once stopped by his house for dinner and ended up tickling the ivories with his then five-year-old daughter Harper.

“We have wine and pizza and we were hanging out, and it was time for Paul to go,” Grohl told The Graham Norton Show. “Paul and [his wife] Nancy were leaving and there was a piano in the corner of the room, and he just can’t help himself.”

“So he sits down at the piano and starts playing ‘Lady Madonna’… In my fucking house!” Grohl said, remembering how in awe he was at the time. “My mind is blown, I can’t believe this is happening. This is like the most crazy full-circle moment of my entire life.”

He continued: “My daughter Harper, who I think was five at the time, is watching Paul McCartney on the piano and she goes to the kitchen and gets a coffee cup, puts some change in it and puts it on top of the piano like it’s a tip jar.”

“She’d never taken a lesson to play any instrument at that point and she sat down and watched his hands. They sat down together, and he was showing her what to play, and they wrote a song together.”