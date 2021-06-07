Erasure’s ‘A Little Respect’ has been voted the ‘Ultimate Pride Anthem’

Erasure‘s 1988 single ‘A Little Respect’ has been voted the ‘Ultimate Pride Anthem’ in a new poll.

In a listener poll to launch new radio station Virgin Media Pride, the track beat competition from Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Cher and Madonna to the number one spot.

Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful’ came second, followed by Steps‘ ‘Tragedy’ which came third, Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ fourth and Spice Girls‘ ‘Spice Up Your Life’ fifth.

“I’d like to thank all the Erasure fans for voting for us and ‘A Little Respect for Pride Anthems’,” said Erasure’s Andy Bell.

“It’s an evergreen classic and we look forward to seeing you on tour in October. And once again, thank you very much to Virgin Radio and everybody involved. Happy Pride everyone!”

The full results are as follows:

1. Erasure – ‘A Little Respect’

2. Christina Aguilera – ‘Beautiful’

3. Steps – ‘Tragedy’

4. Lady Gaga – ‘Born This Way’

5. Spice Girls – ‘Spice Up Your Life’

6. Kylie Minogue – ‘Your Disco Needs You’

7. Madonna – ‘Vogue’

8. Cher – ‘Believe’

9. Britney Spears – ‘Stronger’

10. ABBA – ‘Gimme Gimme Gimme’

11. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy

12. Pet Shop Boys – ‘It’s A Sin’

13. Gloria Gaynor – ‘I Am What I Am’

14. Diana Ross – ‘I’m Coming Out’

15. Queen – ‘I Want To Break Free’

16. Weather Girls – ‘It’s Raining Men’

17. Keala Settle – ‘This Is Me’

18. Whitney Houston – ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)

19. George Michael – ‘Outside’

20. Frankie Goes To Hollywood – ‘Relax’

Pride Month began last week, and has been marked by a number of figures from across the music world.

On Friday (June 4), the likes of Pink, Kylie Minogue and Years And Years performed for the charity livestream ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’.

Lady Gaga has teamed up with Versace for the release of a new Pride-honouring capsule collection, while Taylor Swift shared a statement “sending my respect and love to those bravely living out their truth”.

Erasure, meanwhile, will release ‘The Neon Remixed’ next month, a companion album to their 2020 LP, ‘The Neon’.