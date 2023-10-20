Eric Cantona: “I am a headliner – maybe The [Rolling] Stones can support me”

Eric Cantona has suggested that The Rolling Stones should support him at one of his live shows following the launch of his music career.
The former Manchester United icon released his debut, four-track EP ‘I’ll Make My Own Heaven’ today (October 20) via Decca.
Cantona announced that he had set his sights on a musical venture back in May, when he teased the single ‘The Friends We Lost’ ahead of sharing the song in full the following month.
The ex-professional footballer has since described his new life as an artist as the next best thing from being on the pitch. “If you have a dream it should be a big dream,” he explained.
“I’ve done sport, cinema, but I think after sport the closest thing is singing live on stage.”
During a new interview with BBC News, Cantona was asked which artists he would consider opening for as a support act, with the outlet noting that he is “just starting out”. He responded: “I do not understand what you mean.”
The interviewer then attempted to “explain musical hierarchy” to Cantona.
“No,” he said. “I am a headliner. It’s why I cannot understand you. Maybe The [Rolling] Stones can support me.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, Cantona explained: “When I was a kid, I had two passions: for art and sport. So I started with football, better I think. Now I can sing until the end of my life. I have a deep need of expressing myself.”
The French singer and former sportsman, who grew up in Marseille, went on to describe himself as “a very, very, very bad guitarist”. However, Cantona said he was capable of writing songs.
“English is a really musical language. French not so musical,” he added.
Cantona is due to play a select number of live shows later this month. You can find any remaining tickets here.
The four UK dates will start with two back-to-back nights at the Stoller Hall in Manchester (October 26, 27) before two performances at London’s Bloomsbury Theatre (28,29). A gig at Dublin’s Liberty Hall is also scheduled for October 31.
In 2020, Eric Cantona took the starring role in the music video for Liam Gallagher‘s single ‘Once’. He’d previously joined The Libertines and Patti Smith on stage at a benefit concert for Palestine.
Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones played a surprise intimate gig in New York last night (October 19) to mark the release of their new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’.