Eric Clapton and Stephen Stills help raise millions for controversial Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Presidential campaign

Eric Clapton and Stephen Stills have helped raise millions of dollars for the Presidential campaign of controversial Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy Jr. is a member of the most famous political family in the US and has begun his Presidential campaign after spending three years as an environmental activist.

He is running against current US President Joe Biden and is a fringe candidate in the Democratic Party. However, following on from his environmental work, he has quickly become a figure of controversy due to his strong stance against vaccines.

Now, at a private fundraising event in Brentwood earlier this week, rock icons Eric Clapton and Stephen Stills helped Kennedy raise millions for his campaign.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Clapton performed with his band at the fundraiser and helped raise a total amount of $2.3million (£1.85million).

Of this amount, $1million (£805,000) went to benefit Kennedy’s campaign, while the remaining $1.3million (£1.05million) went to a political action committee (PAC), which supports Kennedy Jr.’s candidacy.

Other famous faces in attendance included Kennedy’s wife and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines, Alicia Silverstone, actor and comedian Rob Schneider, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young musician, Stills.

It remains unclear whether or not the latter also performed at the fundraiser last week, however, his attendance was confirmed by recently circulated photos of himself, Clapton, and Kennedy standing together.

“I am deeply grateful to Eric Clapton for bringing his musical artistry and rebellious spirit to my gathering in Los Angeles last night,” Kennedy said in a statement (via THR).

“I sometimes think that in our divided society, it is music rather than any kind of intellectual agreement that has the most potential to bring us together again. Eric sings from the depths of the human condition,” he added.

“If he sees in me the possibility of bringing unity to our country, it is only possible because artists like him invoke a buried faith in the limitless power of human beings to overcome any obstacle.”

The support from Clapton follows the guitarist also establishing himself as an opponent of the COVID vaccine ever since it was developed.

In 2021 the artist revealed that he would refuse to perform at any venue that required proof of vaccination. He later joined Van Morrison on an anti-lockdown song.

Stills hasn’t shared his political stance on vaccinations like Kennedy and Clapton, however he did join the rest of his Crosby, Stills and Nash bandmates in removing their music from Spotify last year.

This was in retaliation against Joe Rogan – podcast host and sceptic of the COVID vaccination – who was said to be spreading misinformation about the virus by Stills’ former bandmate Neil Young.

The music returned to the streaming platform shortly after and, earlier this year, Stills joined Young onstage for the latter’s first concert in four years.

In other news, in June Clapton announced details of a new UK and Ireland tour, that is set to take place in May next year.