Eric Nam announces Australian dates for upcoming 2022 world tour

Korean-American singer Eric Nam has announced new Australian dates for his upcoming ‘There And Back Again’ world tour.

On December 8, the singer-songwriter announced on Twitter that he would be visiting Australia and New Zealand as part of his upcoming tour, following the release of his second English-language album ‘There and Back Again’ early next year.

Australia & New Zealand! I’m coming to you in person with a new album in hand. Tickets go ON SALE this Thursday, December 9th at 10am at https://t.co/RpNggV2ytf Tag a friend who needs to go with you. Can't wait to see you all !!!! #thereandbackagaintour 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y5f86FUrBU — Eric Nam (에릭남) (@ericnamofficial) December 8, 2021

“Australia & New Zealand! I’m coming to you in person with a new album in hand,” wrote Nam, who shared that tickets would be going on sale the following morning on December 9. The singer will be performing three shows in Australia, with stops in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, before heading over to Auckland, New Zealand.

The ‘There And Back Again’ world tour is set to kick off on January 24, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The singer will also be playing across the UK and Europe in spring 2022, with stops in Stockholm, Prague, Milan and London.

See the full list of live Australia and New Zealand dates below:

JULY 2022

1 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

4 – Melbourne, The Forum

5 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

9 – Auckland, Powerstation



Nam first announced his sophomore album last month with a new single titled ‘Any Other Way’ last month, alongside its scenic music video. In a press release, Nam had said that the track is about “loving who you are, wherever you are and whoever or whatever it is you love”.

In addition to ‘Any Other Way’, Nam’s forthcoming album will also include his October single ‘I Don’t Know You Anymore’. ‘There and Back Again’ is set to arrive on January 7, 2022.