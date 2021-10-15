Eric Nam reflects on lost love in ‘I Don’t Know You Anymore’ music video

Eric Nam has made his long-awaited return with a music video for his new single ‘I Don’t Know You Anymore’.

On October 15, the Korean-American singer unveiled the visual for ‘I Don’t Know You Anymore’ in anticipation of his upcoming album and tour. In the video, Nam appears alone in a moving train, diner and fountain as he mourns the loss of a lover. As the chorus rolls along, he takes the stage in an empty restaurant, passionately performing the new track.

“I can’t tell you where we went wrong / Maybe it’s not anyone’s fault / All I know is I don’t know you anymore / Nothing even left to take back / Can’t lose something you never had,” he sings on the chorus.

‘I Don’t Know You Anymore’ marks the singer’s first solo release since his 2020 EP, ‘The Other Side’. Meanwhile, his upcoming as-yet-unnamed album will be his first since 2019’s ‘Before We Begin’.

Earlier this month, Nam had teased his upcoming return on Instagram, promising fans a bevy of activity that he has planned, including “new visuals, new album and world tour”. According to the YouTube description of the new single, the singer’s upcoming tour will be officially announced this coming Monday (October 18).

In September, the singer teamed up with singer-songwriter vaultboy for the remix of the latter’s viral TikTok song ‘Everything Sucks’. The new rendition stayed largely faithful to the original song, with Nam taking over vocal duties on the second verse.