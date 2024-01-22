Listen to Ericdoa’s exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

This week’s star of The Cover on NME, Ericdoa, has shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the story’s launch – listen below.

The US artist is on this week’s (January 22) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read Ericdoa’s profile here.

The artist – real name Eric Lopez – has compiled ‘Intent’, a playlist with songs that he describes being about “someone’s intent or have inspired me to be more active within making intentional art.” Frank Ocean, Cocteau Twins, Jai Paul and more all feature. Listen to the full playlist on Spotify below and on Apple Music.

In this week’s Cover, Ericdoa discusses his new project ‘DOA’, out now on Interscope Records and how the influential hyperpop scene developed online and has been considered.

““We assumed no one was listening or would care enough to even form an opinion about [our music],” Eric Lopez told NME. “It became a lot larger just because more people joined and saw how much more accepting and happy it was than a lot of other sides of the internet.”

Elsewhere, he discusses a placement on HBO’s Euphoria, collaborating with Glaive and how he moves forward in 2024.

Read the full Cover story with Ericdoa here.