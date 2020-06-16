Ernest Ellis shares new single ‘A Depressed Card Dealer’

Ernest Ellis has released a new single, ‘A Depressed Card Dealer’, taken from his upcoming LP ‘Be The Pariah’.

Listen to ‘A Depressed Card Dealer’ below:

Released today (June 16) ‘A Depressed Card Dealer’ is the follow-up to May’s lead single and LP title track ‘Be The Pariah’, marking Ellis’ first new material in six years.

“I spent some time in Las Vegas recently. In a decaying casino called ‘New York, New York,’ Ellis said in a press statement on the creation of the single.

“I fixated on an elderly card dealer who looked like death-warned-up [sic] – glazed stare, jaundiced sunken cheeks, automated hand movements. Presumptuously, I tried to write a song from his perspective.”

Ellis took more than four years to write the nine-track ‘Be The Pariah’ LP, set to be released independently on August 7. The singer worked on the album with co-producer Kelly Winrich in his adopted home of New York City. “All the best stuff happens on the fringes, in the weird zones of life and the mind,” said Ellis on the album.

“The rest is not real, it’s coercion. I’ve tried to tap into that sense here, believing in it wholeheartedly as I do.”

Pre-order ‘Be The Pariah’ LP here, out August 7.