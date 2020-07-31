Ernest Ellis’ shares new single ‘Straight to the Top’

Ernest Ellis has shared new single ‘Straight to the Top’, the final track to be released ahead of new album ‘Be the Pariah’ next month.

Ellis describes the track as a “song about the white-heat and blissful naivety of youthful dreams unleashed onto the highway. On the one hand it’s a satire, on the other it’s a triumph”.

‘Straight to the Top’ arrives alongside a video that centres around members of the New York trans community. Ellis says the video was “made thanks to the generosity of members of the NY trans scene in 2018”, and was cut from a documentary titled Full Fantasy.

“In particular, my friend Susi Villa (the main figure in the clip), who was so generous with her time.”

Watch the video for ‘Straight to the Top’ below:

Following the title track and ‘A Depressed Card Dealer’, ‘Straight to the Top’ is the third track to be released from ‘Be the Pariah’ – Ellis’ first album in six years.

Ellis took more than four years to write the nine-track ‘Be The Pariah’, which is set to be released independently on August 7. The singer worked on the album with co-producer Kelly Winrich in his adopted home of New York City.

“All the best stuff happens on the fringes, in the weird zones of life and the mind,” said Ellis on the album.

“The rest is not real, it’s coercion. I’ve tried to tap into that sense here, believing in it wholeheartedly as I do.”