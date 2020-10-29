Erthlings return with breezy new single ‘Irrational’

After spending over a year without releasing any new music, Sydney band Erthlings have marked their return with the release of new single ‘Irrational’.

It’s a breezy and hazy pop cut, as fans have come to expect from the band, and marks their first release since their debut EP ‘Indigo’.

The band have also dropped a music video for the single, directed by Courtney Brookes, which sees them perform in a rollerskating rink.

Watch it below:

“’Irrational’ is about feeling like you’ve overreacted in a situation and acknowledging that you took things the wrong way and we wanted to portray the range of emotions and thought processes that accompany these experiences,” the band said in a press statement.

“As 2020 progresses we feel ‘Irrational’ is a strong reflection of how many people feel today, including us as we attempt to finish high school during a pandemic!

“During this difficult and stressful time, we’ve been lucky enough to be able to produce a video (with the help of an amazing team!) that reflects the emotions carried throughout the song and also shows the more energetic and playful side of us as a band.”

The band are also on the cusp of graduating high school, and are therefore throwing themselves a graduation party that doubles as a single launch for ‘Irrational’ at Sydney’s Oxford Arts Factory on Friday December 11.