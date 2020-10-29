News Music News

Erthlings return with breezy new single ‘Irrational’

They're also launching the single at Sydney's Oxford Arts Factory in December

By Jackson Langford
erthlings new single irrational oxford arts factory
Erthlings. CREDIT: Cybele Malinowski

After spending over a year without releasing any new music, Sydney band Erthlings have marked their return with the release of new single ‘Irrational’.

It’s a breezy and hazy pop cut, as fans have come to expect from the band, and marks their first release since their debut EP ‘Indigo’.

The band have also dropped a music video for the single, directed by Courtney Brookes, which sees them perform in a rollerskating rink.

Watch it below:

“’Irrational’ is about feeling like you’ve overreacted in a situation and acknowledging that you took things the wrong way and we wanted to portray the range of emotions and thought processes that accompany these experiences,” the band said in a press statement.

“As 2020 progresses we feel ‘Irrational’ is a strong reflection of how many people feel today, including us as we attempt to finish high school during a pandemic!

“During this difficult and stressful time, we’ve been lucky enough to be able to produce a video (with the help of an amazing team!) that reflects the emotions carried throughout the song and also shows the more energetic and playful side of us as a band.”

The band are also on the cusp of graduating high school, and are therefore throwing themselves a graduation party that doubles as a single launch for ‘Irrational’ at Sydney’s Oxford Arts Factory on Friday December 11.

