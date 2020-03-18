Erykah Badu hints new album may be on the way soon

Erykah Badu has teased that some new music might be on the way soon.

Replying to a fan on Twitter who asked if they could have “a new album”, Badu suggested that she could use the extra time the coronavirus isolation has brought to make some new music.

“Shit…look like I got time now,” Badu replied to one fan, sparking rumours that a new album may surface.

You can see the tweets below.

Shit .. look like I got time now . https://t.co/mcGvqjeLaU — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) March 17, 2020

Earlier this year Badu announced she was set to start selling incense that smells like her vagina. It followed on from a similar product Gweneth Paltrow sold via her ‘Goop’ store.

The neo-soul star launched her own online store ‘Badu World Market’ on February 20 and revealed that the shop will feature some unique items.

As well as “apothecary goods and traditional music merch”, the musician revealed to 10 Magazine the stock would include the distinctive product. On how she made the incense, she explained: “I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them. Even the ash is part of it.”

Asked if the creation of the incense felt personal, she replied: “Yeah, man! The people deserve it!” Advertisement Meanwhile, Badu briefly feuded with Dream Hampton, the executive producer of the Surviving R Kelly series, last year. The musician denied that she had been invited to appear on the show, which detailed multiple allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against Kelly, who has denied any wrongdoing.